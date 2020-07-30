18,190,382 samples tested for Covid-19 till July 29 in India, says ICMR

india

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 10:32 IST

A total of 1,81,90,382 samples for Covid-19 were tested across the country as of Wednesday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research.

“The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 29 is 1,81,90,382 including 4,46,642 samples tested yesterday,” said the ICMR in a bulletin shared on Twitter.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,123 Covid-19 positive cases as the total cases in the country reached 15,83,792, the ministry of health and family welfare said on Thursday.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

The including 5,28,242 active cases and 10,20,582 cured/discharged cases, the health ministry added. A total of 775 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 34,968.