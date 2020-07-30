e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 18,190,382 samples tested for Covid-19 till July 29 in India, says ICMR

18,190,382 samples tested for Covid-19 till July 29 in India, says ICMR

India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,123 Covid-19 positive cases as the total cases in the country reached 15,83,792, the ministry of health and family welfare said on Thursday.

india Updated: Jul 30, 2020 10:32 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
A health worker in PPE coveralls collects swab sample for coronavirus rapid antigen tests, in Daryaganj, New Delhi on Wednesday.
A health worker in PPE coveralls collects swab sample for coronavirus rapid antigen tests, in Daryaganj, New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

A total of 1,81,90,382 samples for Covid-19 were tested across the country as of Wednesday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research.

“The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 29 is 1,81,90,382 including 4,46,642 samples tested yesterday,” said the ICMR in a bulletin shared on Twitter.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,123 Covid-19 positive cases as the total cases in the country reached 15,83,792, the ministry of health and family welfare said on Thursday.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

The including 5,28,242 active cases and 10,20,582 cured/discharged cases, the health ministry added. A total of 775 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 34,968.

tags
top news
Rajasthan crisis: Why Cong avoided mention of floor test in its proposals
Rajasthan crisis: Why Cong avoided mention of floor test in its proposals
Record 52,123 cases, 775 fatalities push India’s Covid-19 tally to over 1.58 million
Record 52,123 cases, 775 fatalities push India’s Covid-19 tally to over 1.58 million
Over 2 crore children will be brought back to schools: Amit Khare
Over 2 crore children will be brought back to schools: Amit Khare
China logs another 105 Covid-19 cases in new surge, silent about virus link in Xinjiang
China logs another 105 Covid-19 cases in new surge, silent about virus link in Xinjiang
Serum Institute asked to revise protocol for Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial
Serum Institute asked to revise protocol for Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial
Emphasis on Indian culture reflects RSS sway on New Education Policy
Emphasis on Indian culture reflects RSS sway on New Education Policy
FATF related legislation will move Pak from grey list to white list: Minister
FATF related legislation will move Pak from grey list to white list: Minister
On The Record | Matchmaking in India: Regressive or reality?
On The Record | Matchmaking in India: Regressive or reality?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In