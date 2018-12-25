18 bikes set ablaze in Thane in second such incident in December

Eighteen motorcycles parked in Panchpakhadi area of Maharashtra’s Thane were set on fire early on Tuesday, officials said, the second such incident this month.

Local residents saw the smoke and spotted the vehicles on fire in Chandanwadi area of the city.

“The parked bikes near Hanuman Society in Chandanwadi was gutted. The locals informed about the incident, where after the fire brigade team of Thane reached the spot with fire engine and rescue vehicle. However, even the locals tried to douse the fire till the fire-brigade team reached the spot,” said S Kadam, in-charge of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).

“The situation was brought under control within half an hour. A police case has been registered against xxx and the further investigation is on by police team,” Kadam said.

This is the second such incident to take place in December in Panchpakhadi area. On December 6, nine motorcycles were set on fire at around 3:00 am in Ganeshwadi.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 13:30 IST