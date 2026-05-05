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18 out of 19 MLAs who won on the Congress ticket in Assam are Muslims

Of the 20 Muslim candidates fielded by Congress, 18 emerged victorious. In contrast, only one of the 79 non-Muslim candidates fielded by the party won.

Updated on: May 05, 2026 12:42 pm IST
By Shishir Gupta
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In the recently concluded Assembly elections across multiple states, the Indian National Congress (INC) and its allies have recorded notable results among Muslim candidates, even as the party’s overall performance remains mixed.

In Assam, the Congress won 19 seats, of which 18 were secured by Muslim candidates.(PTI File)

In Assam, the Congress won 19 seats, of which 18 were secured by Muslim candidates. Of the 20 Muslim candidates fielded by the party, 18 emerged victorious, indicating a high conversion rate. In contrast, only one of the 79 non-Muslim candidates fielded by the party managed to win.

Congress ally Raijor Dal won two seats. One of its winning candidates is Muslim, while the other, Akhil Gogoi, has faced investigation by the National Investigation Agency in the past over alleged Maoist links.

In Kerala, 35 Muslim MLAs have been elected in the 140-member Assembly. Of these, 30 belong to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Within this bloc, eight Congress MLAs are Muslim, while all 22 MLAs from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key UDF ally, are from the community.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shishir Gupta

Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

congress assam assembly election 2026 assam
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