18-yr-old tries to jump from Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli sea link, stopped

A security guard and a cab driver stopped an 18-year-old man from committing suicide from Bandra-Worli sea link on Tuesday morning.

According to Worli police, the security guard, stationed on the sea link road, caught hold of the teen from Vadodara, before he could jump into the sea. The teen had come to Mumbai in 2017 following an argument with his parents. He worked at a cloth shop.

On Tuesday, the teen had taken a taxi from Worli-Koliwada to Bandra. On reaching the sea link, he asked the cab driver to stop as he wanted to vomit. When the driver refused, the teen jumped out of the taxi. He even caused himself injuries on his neck and hands using a knife. On seeing this, the taxi driver shouted for help and alerted the security guard. The teen was then admitted to Bhabha Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment, police said. During the investigation, police found that in 2017, the teen’s family had registered a kidnapping case with the local police station. The police said that the teen missed his parents and was feeling lonely. “His parents are on their way to Mumbai. We have not registered any case yet,” said Sukhal Varpe, senior police inspector.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 04:39 IST