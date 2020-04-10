185 people test negative for Covid-19 in Arunachal Pradesh

india

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 15:27 IST

While Assam reported its first Covid-19 death, 185 people have tested negative for the virus in Arunachal Pradesh.

The patient from Hailakandi, who succumbed to the coronavirus, died at Assam’s Silchar Medical College and Hospital on Thursday, said the Union Health Ministry in a statement on Friday.

In Assam, odd-even policy for a private vehicle with emergency permits has been implemented and it will continue till April 12. However, on-duty government vehicles are exempted from this.

A total of 207 samples were collected in Arunachal Pradesh till Thursday. 185 have tested negative, 1 was positive and results of 20 are awaited. One repeat test for Covid-19 positive patient was also done.

An FIR was lodged against some Indian Reserve Battalion personnel for assaulting a health worker in Nirjuli area of Itanagar and an investigation is underway.

In Manipur, the State government has decided to create an Adhoc Food Bank of essential items in which any citizen can donate dry rations and hygiene-related items for needy. Direct distribution of essential items to needy persons is being organised with the help of NGOs, NSS Volunteers and Indian Red Cross Society.

Further, Meghalaya Police is now also using drones in its bid to maintain social distancing when shops are allowed to open and hundreds of people come out to buy essentials in the city. The East Khasi Hills District Magistrate, M War, has extended curfew from April 10 to 6 am of April 14 in the city and on the outskirts of the district.

People who were stranded in different parts of Mizoram have started to return to their destinations within the state. Meanwhile, members of the Mizoram Journalists Association contributed Rs 50,000 to the Chief Minister Relief Fund for Covid-19.Nagaland has no Covid-19 case so far. 65 samples out of 69 have tested negative and the result of 4 is awaited. 23 persons are in quarantine facilities and 658 are under home quarantine. In the state, a total of 109 undertrial prisoners were released on parole. The decision was taken as per the directive of the Supreme Court in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak and also to decongest prisons.

Sikkim Chief Minister P S Tamang has informed that his government is taking all necessary steps and is well prepared to face any challenge and threat posed by the global pandemic. He has urged the people to practice social distancing, quarantine or isolation measures in an effort to slow down the spread of disease.

In Tripura, in order to better manage Covid-19 outbreak in the interest of citizens, the state government has implemented the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA).

No new Covid-19 positive case reported in Tripura apart from the one positive case. The first positive patient is improving and is in stable condition.

