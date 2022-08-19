18-year-old falls off Moga stadium roof while resisting rape bid: Police

An 18-year-old woman suffered multiple injuries last week after she fell off the roof of a stadium in Moga city while resisting an alleged rape attempt by three people, police said on Thursday.

Moga city police station SHO, Daljeet Singh, said the incident took place on August 12 and that a case has been registered against the survivor’s friend and two others under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 376 (rape) among other sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The survivor fell from a height of 25 feet and suffered fractures to her jaw, hands and legs after she attempted to resist the alleged rape bid, Singh said.

The woman is being treated at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital hospital in Ludhiana district and is in a stable condition, he added.

The case against the accused was lodged on the basis of a complaint by the woman’s father. He friend is the main accused in the case and a search has been launched to nab him, the SHO said.

“We got information on late August 13 night that she suffered injuries in an unspecified accident... On August 16, the woman’s father called us and said his daughter was subjected to sexual assault. A case was registered the same day, the SHO said.

“Further investigation is on,” he added.

According to a police officer privy to developments, doctors are yet to permit police to record the survivor’s statement.

“There are different versions of the incident and we are conducting an in-depth probe into the matter,” Singh said.

On reports that the survivor was a basketball player and visited the stadium regularly, Singh said her father did not mention any such detail in his complaint.

“In fact, we don’t know if the woman was a sportsperson or if she was a regular visitor to the stadium. In his complaint, her father has not mentioned anything of that sort,” the SHO said.