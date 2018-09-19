Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 19, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

19-year-old arrested for raping minor ex-classmate in Haryana’s Dharuhera

A police spokesperson said the accused was arrested and will be produced in a local court.

india Updated: Sep 19, 2018 07:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hisar
dharuhera,haryana,crime against women
People participate in a candle light vigil in Bengaluru as they protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua near Jammu, and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, April 13, 2018.(Reuters File )

The Rewari police on Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly raping his 17-year-old former classmate in Dharuhera.

Police spokesperson Din Dayal said the victim had lodged a complaint against the accused on Monday.

He said the police registered a case against the accused after the medical examination of the victim and arrested him. He will be produced before a local court.

The incident comes just days after a 19-year-old woman from the district was allegedly abducted and gangraped while she was going to a coaching class in Kanina of district Mahendergarh.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 07:46 IST

tags

more from india