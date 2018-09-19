19-year-old arrested for raping minor ex-classmate in Haryana’s Dharuhera

The Rewari police on Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly raping his 17-year-old former classmate in Dharuhera.

Police spokesperson Din Dayal said the victim had lodged a complaint against the accused on Monday.

He said the police registered a case against the accused after the medical examination of the victim and arrested him. He will be produced before a local court.

The incident comes just days after a 19-year-old woman from the district was allegedly abducted and gangraped while she was going to a coaching class in Kanina of district Mahendergarh.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 07:46 IST