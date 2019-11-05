196 Punjab farmers held for farm fires

india

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:47 IST

Bathinda/Ludhiana/Patiala :

A day after the Supreme Court rebuked it for failing to stop stubble burning, the Punjab government on Tuesday arrested at least 196 farmers for violating a ban on farm fires and registered 327 first information reports (FIRs) even as 6,668 farm fires – the highest in a single day thispost-harvestseason – were reported from across the breadbasket state.

The farmers were arrested under section 188 (disobeying an order promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, a bailable offence, as they flouted the ban issued by district authorities on the post-harvest burning of crop residue.

The bulk of the arrests were made in the southern Punjab region of Malwa, which is primarily responsible for the spurt in farm fires in the past three days. Malwa, which neighbours Sirsa and Fatehabad districts of Haryana, is the main paddy growing region of the state and the farmers are in a hurry to clear their farmland for wheat sowing expected to start on November 15.

Of the 101 farmers arrested in south Malwa, 74 belonged to Moga followed by 14 in Mansa, eight in Muktsar and five in Bathinda, according to the police officers in these districts.

In addition, 167 FIRs were also lodged against farmers in seven districts in the region, the officers said. In Ludhiana, 49 FIRs were registered and 22 farmers arrested for setting the paddy residue on fire. Fatehgarh Sahib police arrested 37 farmers and registered 47 FIRS.

In a bid to deter farmers from burning paddy straw, the authorities made red entries in the revenue record of at least 850 farmers, 704 of them in Sangrur alone, to deprive them of benefits under the government’s welfare schemes including subsidised farm loans.

While the Centre had specifically identified Patiala, Sangrur, Bathinda and Tarn Taran districts for continued stubble burning, the state machinery intensified action after the Supreme Court direction to immediately put an end to farm fires.

The crackdown was ordered as the Supreme Court summoned the chief secretaries of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday. The senior civil servants have been asked to submit a status report on action taken to stop stubble burning.

The government action had little impact. Farmers lit 6,668 fires to burn stubble on Tuesday, according to the Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), which based its estimate on satellite images. On Monday, Punjab had reported 5,953 farm fires.

With this, PAU officials said the total count of farm fires had shot up to 37,937,compared to 27,224 cases of stubble burningbeginningSeptember enduntil November 5 last year. In the corresponding period in 2017, 37,298 stubble burning cases were reported.

Anil Sood, senior scientist at the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, PAU, said most of the paddy straw burning cases have been reported from Sangrur, Ferozepur, Mansa, Moga and Bathinda.

The arrests and punitive action upset farmers’ unions. In Muktsar, farmers took out a march under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) and burned paddy stubble in protest. They also announced a gherao of district officials.

BKU (Ugrahan) general secretary Ghurbhagat Singh: “The farmers are already facing a financial crisis due to the dip in paddy yield. They are forced to burn stubble... We will intensify our agitation and gherao the officials who are trying to initiate action”.