1971 Indo-Pak war decorated Army veteran loses battle with Covid-19

Colonel Panjab Singh, a 1971 Indo-Pak war hero, who with a handful of soldiers repulsed an attack by a Pakistani Army battalion and defended a strategic point in Poonch, died of post-Covid complications on Monday, HT has learnt.

The Vir Chakra recipient passed away at the age of 79 at Command Hospital, Chandimandir, said Defence spokesperson, Lieutenant colonel Devender Anand.

Recently, Colonel Panjab Singh successfully recovered from Covid-19 but due to some medical complications post his recovery, he left for heavenly abode on Monday, Anand added.

Born on February 15, 1942, Singh was commissioned into the 6th Batallion of the SIKH Regiment on December 16, 1967.

He went on to have the honour of commanding the prestigious Battalion from October 12, 1986, to July 29, 1990.

In the 1971 war, during Operation Cactus Lilly, 6 SIKH occupied 13 kilometres of frontage on the heights above Poonch covering two strategic points, the loss of which would have directly threatened Poonch.

“Col Panjab Singh, VrC (Retd) then a Major, was commanding a company deployed at Tund which had been actually limited to a platoon with the company headquarter. The enemy attacked the position with more than a Battalion on December 3, 1971, supported by artillery and mortar fire. The next 72hours were classical defensive battle fought by the fierce soldiers of 6 SIKH under the inspiring command of Col (then Major) Panjab Singh. The enemy came as close as few meters to the defences. Col Panjab, with complete disregard for his safety, moved from trench to trench and ensured that all weapons under his command engaged the assaulting force till the attacking force retreated leaving behind their dead and weapons. The enemy attacked the position nine times over two nights which were similarly foiled. For this brave act, he was awarded the prestigious Vir Chakra on December 24, 1971,” said Col Anand.

Post-retirement, Col Panjab Singh was the director of Sainik Welfare, Himachal Pradesh, and dedicated himself to the welfare of the veteran’s fraternity.

“He was also the vice president, Indian Ex-Service League, Himachal Pradesh of Southern Area. A popular gentleman, as a veteran he continued to inspire a generation of young officers who were lucky to interact with him. He leaves behind a proud legacy of a brave soldier and a gentleman,” said the spokesman.

Unfortunately, on May 21, his elder son Anil Kumar also succumbed to the Covid-19. Col Singh is survived by his wife Vidya Devi, their daughter Usha, son Ajay Kumar, son-in-law Lt Gen DP Pandey, daughters-in-law Smriti, Suman and grandchildren.