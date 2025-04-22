1984 anti-Sikh riots: key witness threatened in Tytler case, says ex-DSGMC chief

In a significant development in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, a key witness, Surender Singh, allegedly changed his statement after facing repeated threats. This revelation was made by Manjeet Singh GK, former Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Chairman, during his testimony before the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday. Congress leader Jagdish Tytler (ANI File)(HT_PRINT)

GK stated that Surender Singh told him about being threatened multiple times, leading to inconsistencies in his statements. GK assured Singh of community support, encouraging him to tell the truth.

His statement is being recorded in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots of Pul Bangash. Congress leader Jagdish Tytler is facing trials in this case.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh recorded Manjeet Singh GK's statement through CBI prosecutor Amit Jindal.

GK stated, "When Surender Singh met me, he told me that he was threatened several times, and for that reason, he gave different versions of statements. I assured him that the community is supporting him and he should tell the truth. Thereafter, he told the truth to the CBI regarding the involvement of accused Jagdish Tytler in the present case."

Senior advocate HS Phoolka on Monday expressed confidence that Congress leader Jagdish Tytler would be convicted, accused of killing three Sikhs near the Pul Bangash Gurudwara during the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots, especially after Manjit Singh GK's testimony.

Tytler allegedly admitted to killing 100 Sikhs

During the hearing, a CD containing video clips of Jagdish Tytler's sting operation was also played in the court. A 2012 sting operation conducted by Manjit Singh GK, former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), was presented as evidence. In the sting, Tytler allegedly admitted to killing 100 Sikhs and boasted about his power.

"Case against Jagdish Tytler, which is for the murder of 3 Sikhs in Pul Bangash Gurudwara during 1984 Sikh genocide, was listed today. Manjit Singh GK, former president of DSGMC, had sent a sting operation to the CBI. In this sting operation, Jagdish Tytler had admitted that he had killed 100 Sikhs and I am very powerful...This sting operation is from 2012...Today, that CD was played in the court and it can be clearly seen that Jagdish Tytler is saying that he killed 100 sikhs...The lawyer of Jagdish Tytler is trying to prove that the sting operation is not of Jagdish Tytler...We are confident that Jagdish Tytler will also be behind bars after Manjit Singh GK's statement...", HS Phoolka told reporters.

Defence counsel Anil Kumar Sharma cross-examined CBI's witness GK. He, along with advocates Apoorv Sharma and Anuj Sharma, appeared for Jagdish Tytler.

During his cross-examination, GK said that it is correct that he was not present in the sting operation conducted on Jagdish Tytler and was also not involved in recording it.

He further said, "It is also correct that I (GK) have no role in the recording of the same. It is also correct that I do not know who and why the sting operation was conducted. I am not aware of what procedure was adopted to record the sting operation."

During the hearing, Senior Advocate HS Phoolka, along with advocates Kamna and Surpreet Kaur, appeared for the riot victims. This is a case of the killing of three Sikhs near Gurudwara Pul Bangash on November 1, 1984.