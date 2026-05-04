A 19-year-old car driver was arrested on Sunday evening for allegedly ramming into four pedestrians and fleeing the spot on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) near Mahatma Phule Nagar in Powai. 19-yr-old rams into 4 pedestrians in Powai hit-and-run

The accused, identified as Vikas Deep Sindhu, later surrendered to the police and was apprehended. Police said Sindhu, a Kharghar resident, was driving a Hyundai Creta at high speed when he allegedly hit the victims and escaped without helping them. No deaths have been reported.

The injured have been identified as Manisha Sawant, 45, a resident of Mahatma Phule Nagar, Powai, who was admitted to Sion Hospital; Natha Sopan Pargaonkar, 40; Ammachar Pande, 40; and Dhanush Pande, 13. Videos of the victims circulating on social media show they sustained serious injuries.

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According to police, the driver later approached traffic police near Vikhroli Parksite and then surrendered at Powai police station.

Sindhu claimed he lost control of the vehicle after a woman suddenly stepped in front of his car and stated that he fled the scene out of fear.

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Police have stated that the FIR is currently in progress. The accused will be booked under sections related to rash driving.