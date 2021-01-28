2 Assam villagers killed in firing at Busu Dima festival
Two persons were killed and one suffered injuries when unidentified miscreants fired on villagers celebrating Busu Dima festival in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Wednesday night.
According to the police, the incident happened around 11:30 pm when several shots were fired at residents of Kharnaidisa village, nearly 45 km from Diphu, the district headquarters. “The villagers were having a community feast as part of Busu Dima festivities on Wednesday night when they heard the shots. Two people died in the incident and another sustained injuries,” Debajit Deori, superintendent of police, Karbi Anglong, said.
Busu Dima is celebrated by the Dimasa tribe when the newly harvested rice is consumed and the community’s traditional clothes, sports, ethnic food and drinks are showcased.
The deceased have been identified as A Maibongsa (60) and Amit Nunisa (42). The injured Ashit Phonglosa (25), who had a bullet injury on his left hand, is stated to be stable.
Police suspect the miscreants may have reached the incident site on foot as it is not connected by road. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.
The incident is suspected to have been carried out by Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), a rebel outfit formed in 2019 that seeks to establish a sovereign, independent Dimasa nation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India continues to remain engaged with US at all levels: MEA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Phone call planned between Jaishankar and Blinken to discuss bilateral ties: MEA
- On Wednesday, the new US administration began its formal contacts with India’s top leadership as secretary of defence Lloyd Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan reached out to their counterparts Rajnath Singh and Ajit Doval to discuss defence cooperation and the Indo-Pacific region.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gita Gopinath cautions against tightening of policy support amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal CM Mamata meets Hindi-speaking people, urges them to elect TMC
- Banerjee’s move was described as significant by party leaders since she has branded the BJP’s central leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minster Amit Shah, both of whom hail from Gujarat, as “outsiders”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
44 vials of Covid vaccine go waste in UP’s Sambhal
- Covid vaccine vials are kept at a certain temperature and they get wasted if the temperature goes below the prescribed level.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about Maharashtra-Karnataka border row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Economic Forum launches Global artificial intelligence alliance
- It brings together over 100 leading companies, governments, international organisations, non-profits and academics united in their commitment to maximising AI's societal benefits while minimising its risks, the WEF said in a release.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED books Amazon to probe alleged FEMA, FDI violations
- In a judgment last month, the Delhi High Court said that Amazon appeared to have indirectly obtained control of Future Retail's Big Bazaar without the government’s approval.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15 more detained in connection with Republic Day violence in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Fort saw 'irreplaceable' damage, historic brass urns missing: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Microsoft launches Taj Mahal inspired engineering hub in Noida
- The IDC is said to be inspired by the Taj Mahal. Microsoft said that its design will amalgamate the company's technological prowess with locally sourced materials. It will feature artworks by local artisans and incorporate features of the Taj, like vaulted doorways, marble inlays and domes, arches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kisan Mahapanchayat calls off protest at Shahjahanpur border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 Assam villagers killed in firing at Busu Dima festival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India said to forecast 11% growth buoyed by Covid-19 vaccine roll out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagaland chief secretary Temjen Toy dies after battle with cancer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox