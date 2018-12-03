Gujarat constable recruitment exam paper leak: 2 BJP members, cop among 5 accused

Two BJP members and a police sub-inspector are among five persons accused in connection with the exam paper leak of police constable recruitment test in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Monday.

Sub-inspector P V Patel, and BJP members Mukesh Chaudhary and Manhar Patel were named as accused in a complaint filed in the case, along with Yashpal Solanki, an employee of Vadodara Municipal Corporation, and Rupal Sharma, a private hostel owner.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is ruling Gujarat and the Centre, suspended the two members after the complaint was filed in the morning.

The exam was cancelled hours before it was scheduled to be held on Sunday after the question paper was leaked on social media.

As many as 8.75 lakh candidates were scheduled to appear for the exam which was to start at 3 pm at 2,440 centres across Gujarat.

Chief minister Vijay Rupani had directed the home department to take immediate action. However, opposition Congress has demanded setting up of an SIT under a sitting high court judge, alleging that “people of the ruling party” are behind the incident.

