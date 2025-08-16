2 children among 5 killed after fire breaks out at plastic manufacturing unit in Bengaluru

Five people were killed and several others trapped after a fire broke out in a plastic mat shop in Bengaluru's Nagarathpete on Saturday. Bengaluru: Fire fighters at the site after a fire incident, at Nagarathpete in Bengaluru, Saturday. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI)

The fire broke out in a three-storey plastic mat manufacturing unit in a congested street near KR Market in Nagarathpete in Bengaluru at around 3 am on Saturday, PTI reported.

The deceased have been identified as Madan Singh (38) and Sangeetha (33) and their two children Rithesh (7) and Vihaan (5) and neighbour Suresh Kumar (26).

The authorities said that they received a call regarding the fire at around 3 am on Saturday, following which the fire and the emergency teams were rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh visited the spot after the incident.

The police said that an electric spark could have triggered the fire. An official said that eight vehicles, 55 firefighters and 21 officers were deployed at the scene to control the fire.

The building was situated in a densely populated trading hub in the city.

Madan Singh, one of the victims, was a native of Rajasthan and had been renting the building for nearly 10 years. He used to run a small manufacturing unit that made plastic kitchen items as well as mats and steel utensils.

Speaking to ANI, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "Around 3.15 am today, a fire broke out in this building, killing five people...The FSL has collected samples, they will examine it and the investigation is on. Probably, they all belong to one family or two families. It is an unfortunate incident. Five people have died...I will speak to the Chief Minister and see what we can do in terms of compensation, etc."