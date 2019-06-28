2 CRPF personnel killed during encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Keshkutul

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in an encounter with Maoists in Keshkutul area here on Friday.

According to officials, troops of 199 Battalion CRPF along with Chhattisgarh Police carried out ADP cum Ambush duty during which an encounter broke out with Maoists.

The encounter is going on between Keshkutul and Choolpara areas of Bijapur, officials added.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 13:21 IST