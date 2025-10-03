2 dead as SUV runs over woman, teenage son in Tamil Nadu

A 35-year-old woman and her teenage son from Uttar Pradesh were killed after being hit by a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) while on a morning walk along the Chennai-Bengaluru highway in Shoolagiri on Friday, police said. The impact caused the vehicle to skid into a roadside gutter. (File)

The deceased were identified as Swetha Banu and her 15-year-old son Samir.

According to police, the accident took place when the SUV, travelling from Bengaluru towards Chennai, rammed into them from behind.

The impact caused the vehicle to skid into a roadside gutter, police said. The car was later towed away and seized.

“The vehicle has been seized and the driver arrested. A case has been registered and investigations are underway,” a senior police officer told PTI.

The bodies were shifted to the Krishnagiri Government Hospital for post-mortem, officials added.