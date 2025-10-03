Search
Fri, Oct 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

2 dead as SUV runs over woman, teenage son in Tamil Nadu

PTI |
Published on: Oct 03, 2025 05:22 pm IST

The deceased were identified as Swetha Banu and her 15-year-old son Samir.

A 35-year-old woman and her teenage son from Uttar Pradesh were killed after being hit by a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) while on a morning walk along the Chennai-Bengaluru highway in Shoolagiri on Friday, police said.

The impact caused the vehicle to skid into a roadside gutter. (File)
The impact caused the vehicle to skid into a roadside gutter. (File)

The deceased were identified as Swetha Banu and her 15-year-old son Samir.

According to police, the accident took place when the SUV, travelling from Bengaluru towards Chennai, rammed into them from behind.

The impact caused the vehicle to skid into a roadside gutter, police said. The car was later towed away and seized.

“The vehicle has been seized and the driver arrested. A case has been registered and investigations are underway,” a senior police officer told PTI.

The bodies were shifted to the Krishnagiri Government Hospital for post-mortem, officials added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 2 dead as SUV runs over woman, teenage son in Tamil Nadu
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On