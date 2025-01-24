2 earthquakes of magnitude 2.7 and 3.5 strikes Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district

Dehradun: Two earthquakes of magnitudes 2.7 and 3.5 were reported in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, on Friday morning, according to the national centre for seismology (NCS) website. No damage or loss of life has been reported as of the filing of the report. Tremors of the first earthquake were felt in the district headquarters and Bhatwadi tehsil, with its epicentre near Tiloth (Representative file photo)

The first earthquake, with a magnitude of 2.7, struck around 5 km beneath the Earth’s surface at 7.41 am, while the second earthquake, measuring 3.5, struck at 8.19 am, also at a depth of 5 km, according to the data from NCS, the nodal agency under the ministry of earth sciences, responsible for monitoring earthquake activity in India.

“Tremors of the first earthquake were felt in the district headquarters and Bhatwadi tehsil, with its epicentre near Tiloth,” Uttarkashi district officials said.

The tremors of the second earthquake were felt in the forest area of Dayara Bugyal in Bhatwadi tehsil, officials added.

This follows a 5.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Myanmar, near the Manipur border, in the early hours of Friday, according to the seismological observatory at Manipur University. The earthquake struck at 12.53 am (Lat: 24.621° N, Long: 95.116° E, Depth: 130 km). The epicentre was located in Homalin town, Hkamti district, in Myanmar’s Northern Sagaing division.

Uttarakhand lies in Zones IV and V of India’s earthquake zonation map. Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag districts, along with some areas of Almora, Champawat, Tehri, Uttarkashi, and Pauri districts, fall in Zone V, while the remaining areas fall in Zone IV.

Also Read: Tibet earthquake death toll rises to 126, nearly 200 injured| 10 points

Uttarkashi district has experienced several earthquakes in recent years.

On September 6 last year, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck the district. On May 7, 2024, an earthquake of magnitude of 2.6 was reported in the region. On January 18, 2024, two earthquakes of magnitudes 2.8 and 2.7 were recorded in Uttarkashi.

In 2023, on October 5, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit the district. On September 11, another earthquake of magnitude 2.9 was reported in the area. Two earthquakes, with magnitudes of 2.8 and 2.5, were also recorded on August 29, affecting Uttarkashi and Bageshwar districts, respectively.

In October 1991, Uttarkashi district was hit by one of the biggest earthquakes in the state’s history, known as the Garhwal earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.8.

Uttarakhand’s seismic activity is linked to the region’s tectonic setting, as the Himalayas, which are around 50 million years old, continue to rise by approximately 5 mm per year due to the collision of the Indian plate beneath the Tibetan plate. This results in the high seismic activity observed in the region, with most areas falling under seismic zones IV and V.