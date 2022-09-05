Home / India News / Lucknow hotel blaze: 2 feared dead, 20 rescued

Lucknow hotel blaze: 2 feared dead, 20 rescued

india news
Updated on Sep 05, 2022 10:46 AM IST

Officials said that 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames and the area has been cordoned off

Twenty people were rescued from the hotel. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

At least two people were feared dead and 20 others were rescued after a fire broke out at a hotel in central Lucknow’s upscale Hazratganj area on Monday morning. Officials said that 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

“The entire area has been cordoned off to keep people away from the spot. Seven injured people were rushed to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

Seven of those rescued from the hotel have suffered severe burn injuries. “We are looking after them and more people are expected to come here. We are prepared to deal with the situation,” said Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital director Anand Ojha.

Eyewitnesses said that many guests at the hotel broke windows to get out of the hotel when the blaze broke out on Monday morning while most guests were asleep.

Monday, September 05, 2022
