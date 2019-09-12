2 held for beating 3 after spreading rumours that they were child-lifters

india

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 07:04 IST

Two persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly thrashing three men after spreading a rumour that the three were child lifters and were trying to abduct a child from South Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area on Tuesday.

Police said the arrested men, identified as Aslam, 24, and Abuzar alias Sonu, 22, were local residents. The three men they thrashed along with a mob earned their livelihood by playing drums and begging during religious functions.

On Tuesday, the three men — Deepak,30, Ranjeet,30, and Shiv Kumar,22, — had come to Yamuna ghat near Kalindi Kunj to play drums and earn money. As devotees were not coming during day time, they went to Abul Fazal Enclave for begging on the occasion of Moharram.

“A group of three to four men stopped them and assaulted them after accusing them of child lifting. We arrested two of them after it was found that they spread rumours and unnecessarily assaulted the three men,” said Chinmay Biswal, DCP (southeast).

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 06:23 IST