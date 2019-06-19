2 held for murder of 6-year-old missing girl in Tripura

Two people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of a six-year-old girl in North Tripura district, who had gone missing from her home, police said on Wednesday.

Dharmanagar Police have lodged a case under section 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We arrested two persons on Tuesday night. Interrogation is on,” Sanchita Nath, the investigating officer of the case, said.

The girl’s body was recovered on Tuesday morning from Dharmanagar’s Halflong area, around 200 kilometres from the state capital of Agartala. The place was 7km away from her rented home.

Police could not identify the girl initially but her mother identified her later in the afternoon, saying that she was missing from her home since Monday night.

Officials said no injury was spotted on her body except a blood clot near her nose. They are yet to confirm whether she was raped before murder.

“A post mortem [examination] would be done on Wednesday. We have not lodged a rape case until now. We will now get further details after the post mortem,” investigating officer Nath said.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 11:49 IST