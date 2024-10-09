2 held in Tripura’s Dharmanagar with 100 bullets: GRP

AGARTALA: Two men have been detained in North Tripura district’s Dharmanagar on charges that they were in possession of 100 bullets, an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) Dharmanagar said on Wednesday. Police said the .22 calibre bullets were bought from Dimapur in Nagaland (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The two men were identified by GRP as Dipak Sen and Prasenjit Das, residents of Madhupur in Tripura’s Sepahijala district. They were travelling on Agartala-Deoghar Express that operates between Tripura and Jharkhand when the Dharmanagar GRP detained them.

“We detained them during a surprise check. We brought them to the police station and during interrogation, we found 100 rounds of ammunition in possession of Dipak Sen. Prasenjit, his nephew, was with him”, said Uttam Kumar Kalai, the officer in charge of GRP, Dharmanagar.

Police said the suspects bought the .22 calibre bullets from Dimapur in Nagaland to sell them in Tripura.