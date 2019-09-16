e-paper
2 held over RSS activist’s killing

india Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Muzaffarnagar
Pankaj was found murdered at the village on Saturday. Police are searching for the remaining accused, Pramod, who is on the run. (Representative image)
         

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly killing an RSS activist in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district two days ago, police said on Monday.

One of the accused, Kawarpal, confessed that he, his son Monu and his brother Pramod killed Pankaj for allegedly harassing his daughter over the past several months, an officer said.

Kawarpal and Monu were arrested at Karwara village under Titawi police station area on Sunday evening. The weapon used in the killing have also been seized, Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav told reporters.

Pankaj was found murdered at the village on Saturday. Police are searching for the remaining accused, Pramod, who is on the run.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 13:24 IST

