Two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, one from Chennai and another from Salem district, said the state health department. 2 HMPV cases reported in TN: Health department

“They are stable and are being monitored,” the department said in a statement appealing to people not to panic since it is not a new virus and it is an already circulating virus that was first identified in 2001.

It further said: “HMPV infections are self- limiting and resolve with symptomatic care, including adequate hydration and rest..The treatment for HMPV is symptomatic and supportive…There is no significant surge in common respiratory viral pathogens that has been detected in Tamil Nadu.”

The state participated in a video conference on Monday held by the Union ministry of health and family welfare, with all state health officials chaired by Union health secretary. “The senior health officials from Tamil Nadu also participated in this meeting led by additional chief secretary, health. The Government of India clarified that the HMPV virus remains stable and is not a cause for concern to panic,” the state said.

The prevention of HMPV is similar to any other respiratory infection such as, covering your mouth and nose while sneezing/coughing, washing hands, wearing masks in crowded places and reporting to the health facility, if need arises, the state added.

“The public is reassured that HMPV is typically self-limiting and manageable. There is no need to panic,” the department said adding that the Government of Tamil Nadu remains committed and is continuously monitoring the Influenza Like Illnesses (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) closely.

The human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms. Studies show it has circulated in human populations since the 1970s, though it was first identified by scientists in 2001. The virus accounts for 4-16% of acute respiratory infections globally, with cases usually peaking between November and May. While most adults have developed immunity through previous exposure, hMPV can cause more severe symptoms in infants encountering it for the first time and in people with weakened immune systems.