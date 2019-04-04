2 IAF officers killed in road accident in Kashmir

Two Indian Air Force officers were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir.

A squadron leader and a corporal have died in the accident while two others are injured. The injured have been evacuated to a nearby hospital and are being provided medical treatment.

The Indian Air Force has an operational base at Awantipora in south Kashmir.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 17:37 IST