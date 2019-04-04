2 IAF officers killed in road accident in Kashmir
A squadron leader and a corporal have died in the accident while two others are injured.india Updated: Apr 04, 2019 17:38 IST
Two Indian Air Force officers were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir.
A squadron leader and a corporal have died in the accident while two others are injured. The injured have been evacuated to a nearby hospital and are being provided medical treatment.
The Indian Air Force has an operational base at Awantipora in south Kashmir.
