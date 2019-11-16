e-paper
2 injured after SUV crashes into motorcycle on Mumbai’s WEH

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital and the driver has been taken to the police station.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:34 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The accident around at around 8.30am led to a minor traffic jam on the highway.
The accident around at around 8.30am led to a minor traffic jam on the highway. (File photo for representation)
         

Two people were injured when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into their motorcycle after hitting the sidewalls of a flyover in Mumbai’s Bandra (East) on the Western Express Highway (WEH) on Saturday morning.

The accident around at around 8.30am led to a minor traffic jam on the highway.

Kherwadi Police officials along with those of Mumbai Traffic Police reached the spot almost immediately and cleared the highway for traffic.

Kherwadi Police officials said that the driver of the Tata Harrier was coming from Andheri and heading towards Mumbai Central.

When he reached the Kalanagar flyover he dosed off and failed to control his vehicle and hit the sidewalls before crashing into a motorcyclist, said a police officer.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital and the driver has been taken to the police station.

“We are in the process of taking him to the hospital to do a check to find if he was under the influence of alcohol or any other banned substance,” Nikhil Kapse, senior police inspector at Kherwadi police station, said.

“Appropriate action will be taken once we get the medical reports,” Kapse said.

