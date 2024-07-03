2 injured in tiger attack in Assam’s Nagaon: Officials

Silchar: Two people were critically injured in a tiger attack in Assam’s Nagaon district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place near the Laokhowa and Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary in the wee hours. (HT/Sourced Photo)

The two local residents had gone to the paddy field for cultivation when the tiger approached, said an official aware of the incident.

The individuals, identified as Abdul Aziz and Akhtar Ali, nearly survived the attack but sustained grievous injuries and were admitted to the nearby hospital by the locals, said police.

According to the locals, they reached the paddy field after hearing the screams and forced the tiger to return to the forest.

Nagaon superintendent of police (SP) Swapnaneel Deka said that a team of forest officials was rushed to the area following the incident and they are investigating the matter.

“Both the injured persons are now out of danger and forest officials are inspecting the further developments,” he said.

It is suspected that the tiger ventured out of the sanctuary, possibly in search of food due to the situation created by recent floods in the area, said a forest official.

“A large number of animals are affected by the floods and the tiger must have come out in search of food. We are inspecting the matter further,” the official said.

Heavy rainfall in the past few days has led to flooding in most parts of Kaziranga National Park (KNP) and Tiger Reserve in Assam and the nearby areas.