 2 insurgent groups in Tripura sign peace deal; Amit Shah says ‘matter of joy for all’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
2 insurgent groups in Tripura sign peace deal; Amit Shah says ‘matter of joy for all’

ByHT News Desk
Sep 04, 2024 04:44 PM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah said the Modi government has given highest priority to peace and development in the Northeastern region.

A peace agreement was signed on Wednesday between the Government of India, the Government of Tripura, and representatives of two major insurgent groups—the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) – in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah to end violence in the northeastern state.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an event in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.(PTI)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an event in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.(PTI)

The agreement was formalised at a ceremony held in New Delhi, marking the end of decades of armed conflict in the region.

Amit Shah speaks on peace deal

Union home minister Amit Shah, who presided over the signing, hailed the event as a historic moment.

"This is a matter of joy for all of us that after the struggle that was ongoing for 35 years, you have given up weapons and joined the mainstream," Shah said.

He stressed the government's commitment to developing the Northeast, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for bridging the physical and emotional gaps between the region and the rest of India.

Ever since PM Modi became the prime minister, he has worked to remove the distance between the people of Northeast and Delhi, not just through road, rail and air connectivity but also by bringing hearts closer, Shah added.

The ministry of home affairs, in a statement, said the Modi government has signed 12 important agreements to bring peace and prosperity in the Northeast, of which 3 relate to Tripura.

“Due to signing of several agreements by Modi government, around 10 thousand people have given up arms and joined mainstream,” it added.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha and senior officials of the MHA and the state government were also present during the signing of the Memorandum of Settlement with the representatives of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF).

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
