Centre to create 5 new districts in Ladakh, says home minister Amit Shah

The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to create five new districts in the union territory of Ladakh, said home minister Amit Shah on Monday. Union home minister Amit Shah (ANI file photo)

In a post on X, Amit Shah said the creation of new districts will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny.

He attributed the decision to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh.

These districts are – Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang.

"In pursuit of Narendra Modi's vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory. The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny. The Modi government is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh," Shah wrote on X.

Ladakh currently has only two districts – Leh and Kargil. Both districts have their autonomous district councils which govern them. After the creation of the new districts, Ladakh will have seven districts in total.

Until 2019, Ladakh was a part of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the BJP-led Central government that year revoked the special status accorded to the state. The government also divided the state into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Ladakh is one of the most famous Indian tourist spots in the world. It is also a motorcycling destination. Thousands of motorcyclists go to the mountains via some of the highest roads in the world.

Ladakh is strategically very important in light of the recent Chinese aggression in the eastern part of the region.