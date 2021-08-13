2 killed, 1 hurt as armed men posing as police open fire in Bihar’s Khagaria

Two people were killed and another injured when a group of armed men posing as police personnel attacked the residents of a house in Sakrohar village in Bihar’s Khagaria district late on Thursday night. The injured person has been admitted to a hospital in Begusarai and his condition is believed to be critical.

Additional police forces have been sent to the site of the incident. Search parties were also sent out but the criminals managed to escape. The house allegedly belonged to a man called Dasrath Singh.

Soon after the incident, police teams and administrative officials including Khagaria SP Amitesh Kumar as well as the district magistrate reached the spot. The police have started investigating the matter and believe that a land dispute probably led to the crime.

According to the locals, when the men posing as police personnel knocked on the door of the house, a few family members came out and opened the door. As soon as they opened the door, the men began firing.

“Dhananjay Singh (63) and Bijendra alias Bijay Singh (60) died on the spot, while their younger brother Pappu Singh suffered injuries last night when armed criminals dressed as police attacked Dasrath’s house,” SHO of Beldaur police station Achhe Lal Paswan said adding that eyewitnesses told him that nearly a dozen armed men dressed in police uniform fired at the family members. He also said that the villagers were not able to identify the men.

Khagaria SP Amitesh Kumar told HT that preliminary investigation suggested that the reason behind the incident was probably a land dispute between the victims and their neighbour Pampam Singh. “We are probing the incident from all angles and the exact number of people involved in the murder will become clearer after inquiry,” he said.

A case has been registered at the local police station and raids are being carried out to nab the culprits.