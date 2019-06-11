Today in New Delhi, India
2 killed in crude bomb attack in Bengal’s Kankinara

Locals said unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb.

india Updated: Jun 11, 2019 10:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Two people were killed in an explosion in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas on Monday night. (ANI / Twitter )

Two people were killed and four injured in an explosion in Kankinara area of Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Monday night, news agency ANI reported.

Locals said unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb. “We are scared. There also have been robberies in the area. Demand administration to help us,” ANI quoted a local as saying.

Kankinara has witnessed violence during the Lok Sabha elections last month. Clashes were reported between workers of BJP and Trinamool.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 10:17 IST

