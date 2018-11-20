Six killed, 18 injured in explosion at Pulgaon Army depot in Maharashtra’s Wardha

At least six people were killed and 18 injured in a massive explosion at Pulgaon-based Central Ammunition Depot (CAD) in Wardha district, around 120 kms from Nagpur on Tuesday morning.

This is the second major blast in the depot in the last two years. In May 2016, 13 persons were killed in a major fire in the depot while disposing the explosives.

Defence PRO Nagpur confirmed that the blast occurred when the employees of the depot were disposing unused explosives in a military firing range area of Pulgaon.

“Today morning at 7.10 am while carrying out the demolition of old explosives by the staff of ordnance factory Khamaria, Jabalpur there was an accident. The demolition was being carried out in the demolition land under the jurisdiction of central arms depot, Pulgaon. While carrying out the demolition there was an accident (sic) ,” said junior captain BB Pande, Defence PRO Nagpur.

“The officials of ordnance factory Khamaria, Jabalpur and of ordnance factory Chandrapur are rushing to the spot,” he added.

Out of the six people killed in the blast at the CAD, Pulgaon, two bodies were charred beyond recognition, said reports. The deceased are yet to be identified.

All injured were rushed to the nearby Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital at Sawangi in Wardha district, where three of them are reported to be critical.

Pulgaon in Wardha houses the largest weapons stockpile in the country. The officials of the ordnance factory Khamaria, Jabalpur and of the ordance factory Chandrapur have rushed to the spot

These stocks include assorted weaponry including bombs, grenades, shells, rifles and other explosives. All the ordnance produced in different factories arrives at this facility before it is sent out to various forward bases.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 09:27 IST