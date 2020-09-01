2 lakh Ola, Uber drivers on strike, commuters in Delhi-NCR to face problems

india

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 08:55 IST

The drivers of cab aggregators Ola and Uber in the Delhi-NCR region are on strike from Tuesday demanding extension of the moratorium on loan repayment and a hike in fare in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around two lakh drivers of the cab services have given the strike call as their appeals have not led to any action by the government, said Kamaljeet Singh Gill, president of Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi, a union of Ola-Uber drivers.

“Due to the acute financial crisis caused by lockdown, drivers are unable to pay their EMIs. The moratorium of loan repayment ended today and the banks are already putting pressure on us. Drivers are scared that banks will tow away their vehicles for not paying EMIs,” Gill said on Monday.

The drivers are demanding withdrawal of e-challans issued against their vehicles for speeding, according to a pamphlet circulated by them. They also want a higher commission from the cab aggregators while travelling between Delhi and NCR destinations like Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon.

Both Ola and Uber have so far not reacted to the strike call given by the drivers.

The strike call comes at a time when other public transport systems, like metro, are not operational and buses are working at reduced capacity.

“Most of the drivers are finding it difficult to feed their families at this time and have no means to fulfil their financial obligations. Unless the government helps us, there is no way we can work without fear of losing our vehicles,” Gill said.

As part of the protest plan, the cab drivers will assemble near Himachal Bhawan at Mandi House on Tuesday to seek government action on their demands.