LeT divisional commander among 2 militants killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Kulgam, 1 surrenders

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces while another surrendered in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday.

A civilian was also killed in firing allegedly by security forces, who came under attack from stone-pelting locals near the encounter site.

Police officials said the shootout began after militants opened fire on a search team of security forces in Chadderbhan village of Kulgam.

State director general of police, Shesh Paul Vaid, said two–three militants were trapped in the encounter. “Reportedly two terrorists killed so far,” he tweeted.

Vaid also tweeted that a third militant had surrendered with arms and ammunition.

He said one of the terrorists killed was the Shakur Dar divisional commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Two terrorists killed are reportedly Shakur Dar Divisional Commander LET & one FT. Efforts on to establish their identity. Great job boys. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) June 24, 2018

Local youth came out protesting and pelted stones on security forces near the encounter site, prompting the forces to fire tear gas shells at them.

A civilian was killed in firing during the clashes. 23-year-old Yawar Ahmad was brought dead to Anantnag district hospital, a doctor of the hospital said. He had a bullet injury on his chest.

On Friday, four militants believed to be influenced by IS ideology were killed by security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. A policeman and a civilian were also killed during the encounter.

On Wednesday, a policeman was killed and another injured after suspected militants fired upon a security forces’ vehicle at Sempora on Srinagar-Jammu Highway.

Governor’s rule was imposed in the state on Wednesday, a day after BJP ended its alliance with the PDP and three days after Centre ordered security forces to resume counter-insurgency operations in J&K, ending a month-long halt for the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.