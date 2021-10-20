2 LeT terrorists involved in attack on Bihar labourers killed in encounter

J&K Police and the Army have neutralised two terrorists who were involved in the recent killing of two labourers from Bihar on October 17 at Wanpoh, the police said on Wednesday. One of them is Laskar-e-Taiba commander Gulzar Ahmad Reshi, IGP Kashmir confirmed.

Police said based on specific inputs of the presence of the terrorists, a joint leam of the Police and the Army launched a cordon and search operation, which was fired upon by the terrorists ensuing the gunfight.

Earlier on Wednesday, two terrorists were killed in a gunfight in Shopian and one of them was LeT commander who allegedly shot dead a carpenter on Saturday. A terrorist, identified as Adil Ahmad Wani, who was gunned down in Shopian in the earlier encounter on Wednesday, was active in the Valley since 2020.

In the last two weeks, 15 terrorists have been neutralised, inspector-general (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said.

Civilians, especially non-local people who have come to J&K for work, have been the target of the recent terrorist attacks in the Valley. On Saturday, last week, a golgappa seller from Bihar Arvind Kumar was shot dead in Eidgah while a labourer from Uttar Pradesh Sagir Ahmed Ansari was killed in Pulwama. Wani, the terrorist who was killed earlier today, was involved in Ansari's death, police said.

On Sunday, terrorists fired indiscriminately at the Wanpoh area of Kashmir's Kulgam area killing two labourers from Bihar Raja Reshi Dev, Joginder Reshi Dev. Another labourer from Bihar Chunchun Reshi Dev was reportedly injured.

The targeted killing of the civilians began in the first week of October and since then hundreds of people have been interrogated or detained. Security agencies have intensified searches across the Kashmir valley as targeted killing has spread scare among migrant workers who have begun to leave the region. Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the Union territory in the last week of October to review the security situation.