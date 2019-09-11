2 men booked for unauthorised plot sale in Bhondsi

india

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 05:29 IST

Two persons were booked Monday for alleged unauthorised sale of plots on a two acre piece of land in Bhondsi village, which they were developing in the name of ‘Sainik Colony’.

Officials of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), said buyers were allegedly being sold plots with the promise that the sale will be registered later and they would have the right to build a house. This is the ninth case that the department has got registered against developers of unauthorised colonies in Bhondsi in last one year.

Officials said they have identified 30 such unauthorised colonies in Bhondsi village and work mostly has been stopped due to penal action taken by them.

Police said a case was registered against two brothers Rajender and Narender, residents of Bhondsi, under Section 10 of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975. “A complaint was received from the DTCP office regarding unauthorised sub-division of land and sale of seven plots. Some plots were also sold using powers of attorney. A case was registered and matter is being probed,” said sub-inspector Abdullah Khan, investigating officer.

According to the DTCP’s enforcement wing, it has identified at least 110 illegal colonies that have come in the city in last one year.

District town planner (enforcement) Ved Prakash, the complainant, said the DTCP earlier preferred to carry out demolitions to stop unauthorised development of colonies but this proved to be inadequate. “Over 100 anti-encroachment and demolition drives have been carried out in the last one year but we realised that penal action is needed. So now, legal action is being pursued vigorously against land owners, particularly property dealers, who managed to sell plots illegally but left the owners to face legal action” he said, adding that more such cases are in the offing across the city.

While this is the ninth FIR in Bhondsi, the department has filed 35 such cases against violators across the district.

“We will ensure the cases are airtight, documents are certified and don’t get missed, and approvals are taken from competent authority to file cases,” said Sudhir Chauhan, senior town planner, Gurugram.

To prevent mushrooming of unauthorised colonies, DTPC has also asked revenue authorities not to register sale deals of small plots without NoC from DTCP. “We have written a letter to all tehsildars in Gurugram to ensure such deeds are registered only after NoC,” said Chauhan.

The DTPC has also asked the utilities departments not to issue water, power or sewage connections to violators.

“All departments will have to work in tandem to ensure unauthorised plots are not sold to buyers who end up becoming victims,” said RS Bhath, the district town planner.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 05:29 IST