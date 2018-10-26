Soldier killed in Kashmir, 2 militants shot dead in encounter, says Army

An army soldier and two militants were killed in an encounter in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, a defence official said.

A cordon and search operation began in the morning after forces were informed of militant presence in Malganipora area of the town.

A gunfight ensued after the militants opened fire on the forces. Two militants and an army soldier were killed in the encounter, army spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

The soldier identified as Brijesh Kumar, who was injured minutes after the encounter started, succumbed at the Army Base Hospital in Srinagar, according to news agency IANS.

Kalia said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

The encounter has ended, but a search is still on.

Authorities have ordered all schools and colleges in Sopore town to remain shut for the day, IANS reported.

Since Thursday morning, eight militants and a soldier have been killed in three separate encounters in north and south Kashmir. Another soldier was killed by militants in an attack in Tral last night.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 10:23 IST