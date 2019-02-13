2 militants killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Budgam

At least two militants were killed in a gun battle with security forces in central Kashmir’s Budgam, police said on Wednesday, in the third encounter in three days in which eight ultras have been targeted.

Officials said the identities and affiliations of the killed militants are yet to be ascertained.

Police said a cordon and search operation was launched late on Tuesday night by the state police and the Indian Army in the area based on a credible input about the presence of militants in Gopalpora area of Chadoora in Budgam.

Security forces were fired upon by the militants as the search was on, police said. The fire was retaliated leading to a gunfight, they said.

In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed and the bodies have been retrieved from the site of encounter. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation in the matter.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 07:52 IST