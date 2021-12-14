Omicron in India: 2 new cases in Maharashtra, 1 in Gujarat; country's tally climbs to 41

Maharashtra has said two more fully vaccinated people were found infected with Omicron and a man tested positive for the latest variant of the coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the tally in the country of such cases to 41 on Monday.

This comes a day after Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh reported their first Omicron cases.

Omicron cases have now been detected in Maharashtra (20), Rajasthan (9), Karnataka (3), Gujarat (4), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (2) and Chandigarh (1).

India reported its first cases of the Omicron variant in Bengaluru where two people, including a South African national of Indian origin and a doctor, tested positive for it.

Maharashtra Omicron cases

“Two new cases have been found to be infected with Omicron, according to a report released today by the National Institute of Virology, one from Latur and one from Pune,” the state health department said.

The department said both the Omicron patients, including a woman, are asymptomatic and were fully vaccinated, the health department added.

In Pune, it is a 39-year old woman and in Latur, it is a 33-year-old male. The state health department said both patients have a travel history to Dubai and three of their close contacts have been traced. All three of them tested negative for Covid-19.

Gujarat Omicron case

Gujarat reported its fourth Omicron case in Surat where a 42-year-old man, who returned from South Africa tested, positive.

He underwent a test to detect Covid-19 in Delhi when he came back and it come out negative. However, after reaching Gujarat, he started showing symptoms after which he was tested again, officials said.

Restrictions over Omicron

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government will impose restrictions, if required, around Christmas and New Year to curb the spread of Omicron. However, he said there is no need for any such measures right away.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government is fully prepared to deal with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and he is in constant touch with experts over the issue.

The Tamil Nadu government announced public gatherings at all beaches in the state will not be allowed on December 31 and January 1.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Covid-19 clusters should be identified and genetic sequencing tests ramped up in these areas.

Vijayan said all the 36 people, who came in close contact with the Omicron patient from Ernakulam, are in isolation, a press release said. The patient arrived in Kochi with his wife on December 6 via Abu Dhabi on an Etihad flight.

