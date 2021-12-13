Home / Cities / Delhi News / ‘Will impose restrictions if necessary’, Kejriwal on Omicron threat
delhi news

‘Will impose restrictions if necessary’, Kejriwal on Omicron threat

Arvind Kejriwal said a decision on reopening of schools would be taken after the winter vacation ends.
Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government is ready to tackle the situation regarding Omicron threat.&nbsp;(File photo)
Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government is ready to tackle the situation regarding Omicron threat. (File photo)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Amid rapidly rising cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 across the country, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Union territory is prepared to tackle the threat of the new strain of coronavirus disease.

Kejriwal said his government would impose restrictions to check the spread of the new strain of the virus if the situation required such measures.

“We're ready to tackle the Omicron threat. If required, we will impose necessary restrictions. Currently, there is no such need to impose any restrictions,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The chief minister also said that a decision pertaining to reopening of schools would be taken after winter vacation for educational institutes end.

Delhi has so far reported two cases of Omicron variant. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
omicron arvind kejriwal coronavirus + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out