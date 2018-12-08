2 officials suspended after ballot unit is found on road in Rajasthan

The Election Commission has suspended two polling officials after a sealed EVM was found lying on the road in Shahabad area of Kishanganj Assembly Constituency in Rajasthan’s Baran district.

In an order passed late in the evening, the two officials Abdul Rafiq and Nawal Singh Patwari, have been suspended after the EVM (serial number BBUAD41390) was found lying on the road. The suspension order cited negligence on behalf of the two men while placing them under suspension.

#WATCH: A ballot unit was found lying on road in Shahabad area of Kishanganj Assembly Constituency in Baran district of Rajasthan yesterday. Two officials have been suspended on grounds of negligence. #RajasthanElections pic.twitter.com/yq7F1mbCFV — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2018

The suspension order stated that the EVM has been taken into custody and kept at a strongroom under guard. District collector SP Singh said that the reserve EVM had possibly slipped from the truck and fallen on the road.

Of the 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly, voting was held on 199 seats. The state reported 72.7 per cent polling. As many as 2,274 candidates including 189 women are in the fray for 199 out of a total 200 constituencies in the state.

As many as 52,000 polling booths were set up across the state with at least one ‘Pink’ booth - an all women booth - in each constituency. More than 2 lakh EVMs and VVPAT machines were used for the voting that took place on December 7.

The results from the election will be declared on December 11 when the votes will be counted.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 10:33 IST