2 PDP MPs accused of tearing copy of constitution, removed from Rajya Sabha

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:21 IST

Peoples Democratic Party members Mir Mohammad Fayaz and Nazir Ahmad Laway were removed from the Upper House following allegations that they have tore a copy of the Indian Constitution to protest against the scrapping of Article 370.

Amid the ongoing ruckus in the Rajya Sabha, chairman Venkaiah Naidu called for the Marshalls to escort the two MPs out of the House.

Naidu could be heard saying, “They are trying to tear the Indian Constitution. I will never allow such things to happen in this House.”

The two MPs were also ‘named’ in the House-- a process to publicly identify any member of he or she is not acting according to the decorum of the House.

Officials added that Marshalls were summoned after a gap of 11 years. Last time an errant MP has to be escorted out was in 2008 when an MP from Bihar broke glasses and tried to harm himself during the passage of the Women’s reservation bill. The bill was passed by the House but never sailed through Lok Sabha.

