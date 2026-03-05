2 school teachers assaulted in Karnataka’s Bidar, triggering communal tensions

Two Muslim school teachers were allegedly assaulted at Basavakalyan in Karnataka’s Bidar district on Tuesday night, triggering communal tensions. Thousands gathered outside the Basavakalyan police station demanding action against those responsible for the attack. The protest led to a confrontation, prompting authorities to register a case against the protesters. Protesters outside Bidar’s Basavakalyan police station. (Sourced)

Police said Mohammed Arif, 25, and Syed Imran, 31, were allegedly attacked while they were out for a walk. Deputy police superintendent Madolappa said five suspects were arrested in connection with the assault. “The accused were reportedly under the influence of alcohol,” Madolappa said.

Police said the incident took communal colour as the Muslim community alleged it was a targeted attack. They cited the complaint filed in the case and said that six to seven assailants made death threats and attacked Arif and Imran with stones, causing head injuries.

Police said the tensions escalated when protesters gathered outside the station. Some protesters allegedly attacked police personnel, including assistant sub-inspector Mukhtar Patel, and threw stones. “Another case has been registered against 49 Muslim community members for attempting to lay siege to the police station, assaulting Patel, other police staff, and throwing stones,” Madolappa said.

Authorities said the situation is under control, and additional police personnel have been deployed across the town as a precaution.