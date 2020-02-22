e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 2 Shiv Sena workers arrested for thrashing ‘serial molester’ in Mumbai

2 Shiv Sena workers arrested for thrashing ‘serial molester’ in Mumbai

Shiv Sena’s Nitin Nandgaonkar had beaten up Khan after he was seen in a video clip, running up to a young woman and kissing her on the face before turning back.

india Updated: Feb 22, 2020 19:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nitin Nandgaonkar had beaten up a man after he was seen in a video clip, running up to a young woman and kissing her on the face before turning back.
Nitin Nandgaonkar had beaten up a man after he was seen in a video clip, running up to a young woman and kissing her on the face before turning back. (Nitin Nandgaonkar /Facebook)
         

Two workers of the Shiv Sena were arrested for allegedly beating a 38-year-old man, accused of molesting several women near a railway station in Mumbai, news agency PTI reported on Saturday.

The Press Trust of India said they were arrested by Antop Hill Police on Friday.

“Sena workers, identified as Nitin Nandgaonkar and Darshanbir Singh Surjeet Singh Kochhar, were arrested and later released on bail,” an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The man, Raziwur Rehman Habibur Rehman Khan, had lodged a complaint against the Sena workers.

The Shiv Sena’s Nitin Nandgaonkar had beaten up Khan after he was seen in a video clip, running up to a young woman and kissing her on the face before turning back.

The video was recorded on closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed on the foot overbridge at Mumbai’s Matunga railway station.

In his complaint, Khan said that Nandgaonkar and Singh got his phone number and asked him to come to the party’s Antop Hill branch. When Khan went to Nandgaonkar’s office, the Sena worker thrashed him and also uploaded a video of beaten him on his Facebook account, police said.

Khan was arrested in January on a charge of pickpocketing since no woman came forward to file charges against him. Police probe later showed that he was a serial offender. Khan was released on bail soon after.

Nandgaonkar and Kochhar have been booked under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the information technology act, police said.

tags
top news
Sinister trend by populist elements to influence court verdicts, says Law Minister
Sinister trend by populist elements to influence court verdicts, says Law Minister
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
PM Modi a versatile genius who thinks globally and acts locally: Justice Mishra
PM Modi a versatile genius who thinks globally and acts locally: Justice Mishra
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump school event
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump school event
‘No Left, no Right’: Tigmanshu Dhulia says India only needs good governance
‘No Left, no Right’: Tigmanshu Dhulia says India only needs good governance
‘Doesn’t get the respect he deserves’: Styris on India pacer
‘Doesn’t get the respect he deserves’: Styris on India pacer
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news