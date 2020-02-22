2 Shiv Sena workers arrested for thrashing ‘serial molester’ in Mumbai

india

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 19:41 IST

Two workers of the Shiv Sena were arrested for allegedly beating a 38-year-old man, accused of molesting several women near a railway station in Mumbai, news agency PTI reported on Saturday.

The Press Trust of India said they were arrested by Antop Hill Police on Friday.

“Sena workers, identified as Nitin Nandgaonkar and Darshanbir Singh Surjeet Singh Kochhar, were arrested and later released on bail,” an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The man, Raziwur Rehman Habibur Rehman Khan, had lodged a complaint against the Sena workers.

The Shiv Sena’s Nitin Nandgaonkar had beaten up Khan after he was seen in a video clip, running up to a young woman and kissing her on the face before turning back.

The video was recorded on closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed on the foot overbridge at Mumbai’s Matunga railway station.

In his complaint, Khan said that Nandgaonkar and Singh got his phone number and asked him to come to the party’s Antop Hill branch. When Khan went to Nandgaonkar’s office, the Sena worker thrashed him and also uploaded a video of beaten him on his Facebook account, police said.

Khan was arrested in January on a charge of pickpocketing since no woman came forward to file charges against him. Police probe later showed that he was a serial offender. Khan was released on bail soon after.

Nandgaonkar and Kochhar have been booked under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the information technology act, police said.