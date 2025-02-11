Menu Explore
2 soldiers killed in suspected IED blast in J&K's Akhnoor

ByHT News Desk
Feb 11, 2025 05:59 PM IST

Two soldiers lost their lives in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Laleali in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir

Two soldiers lost their lives in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Laleali in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the Indian Army said.

A file photo of Army soldiers at Akhnoor sector of J&K.(PTI)
A file photo of Army soldiers at Akhnoor sector of J&K.(PTI)

“Suspected Improvised Explosive Device blast reported in #Laleali in #Akhnoor Sector during a fence patrol resulting in two fatalities. Own troops are dominating the area and search #operations are underway. White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of two gallant soldiers. @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA,” the Army's White Knight Corps said in an X post.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for updates.

