2 soldiers killed in suspected IED blast in J&K's Akhnoor

Two soldiers lost their lives in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Laleali in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the Indian Army said. A file photo of Army soldiers at Akhnoor sector of J&K.(PTI)

“Suspected Improvised Explosive Device blast reported in #Laleali in #Akhnoor Sector during a fence patrol resulting in two fatalities. Own troops are dominating the area and search #operations are underway. White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of two gallant soldiers. @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA,” the Army's White Knight Corps said in an X post.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for updates.