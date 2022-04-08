2 suffocate to death in Surat after entering sewer to look for diamonds, gold dust

Two men suffocated to death when they entered a sewer in Surat city to look for gold and diamond particles early on Thursday.

“We got to know about the incident from the locals and reached the spot around 3.45 am on Thursday. The two men were found about 10-15 feet deep inside the sewer. They were in a state of unconsciousness. They were not wearing any protective gear and seemed suffocated, having inhaled toxic gases like methane and carbon monoxide,” Deepak Makhijani, chief fire officer, Surat Fire and Emergency Services said.

They were taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead.

He said that the identity of the men had not been ascertained yet and based on the information gathered from the locals at the spot; the duo had entered the sewer to gather gold dust and diamond particles from the sewer.

A mobile phone has been found in the area and the police are investigating the identity of the deceased, said Makhijani.

The incident took place in Bhagal area of Surat which houses many jewellery making and diamond cutting and polishing units.

Locals have claimed that the two men entered the sewer line passing from a residential area to get gold powder and diamond pieces that might get washed into it.

An accidental death report has been registered at Athwalines police station and further investigation is underway.

In the midnight operation that started around 1 am, a person entered the sewer line but soon fell unconscious. The second person stepped in to save him. The locals rushed out hearing a person shout for help. They tried to pull him out using cloth but did not succeed. Soon the locals called the fire brigade to help the duo.