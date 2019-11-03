e-paper
Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

2 teachers arrested in Assam’s Guwahati days after 14-old-student’s suicide

Three students who were allegedly trying to blackmail her were produced in front of the Juvenile Justice Board on October 26 and have been sent to the correction home in Boko near Guwahati.

india Updated: Nov 03, 2019 02:59 IST
Sadiq Naqvi
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Police have also registered a case against the student she was caught on the video with under Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).(HT Archive)
         

Two teachers of an Assamese medium school high school in Guwahati were arrested on Friday on charges of allegedly abetting the suicide of a 14-year-old student, a police official said on Saturday.

Guwahati Police’s assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Pallav Tamuli said the two teachers—a 25-year-old woman who taught dance and a 40-year-old man—were arrested based on a note left by the student, who committed suicide on October 24.

“The two teachers have been named in the note,” Tamuli said.

The 14-year-old had complained to the teachers about an incident during the dance practice when her school mates had made an “objectionable video” after finding her with another student.

Three of them were also allegedly trying to “blackmail” her, the police claimed.

“The teacher, based on the complaint, restricted her entry to the dance practice,” Tamuli said.

Three students who were allegedly trying to blackmail her were produced in front of the Juvenile Justice Board on October 26 and have been sent to the correction home in Boko near Guwahati.

Police have also registered a case against the student she was caught on the video with under Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“He is currently in Arunachal Pradesh. We will bring him here and take action,” Tamuli said.

