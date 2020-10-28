e-paper
Home / India News / 2 terrorists killed in J-K’s Badgam in encounter with security forces: Police

2 terrorists killed in J-K’s Badgam in encounter with security forces: Police

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation at Moachwah in Chadoora area of Budgam district around 7 pm on Tuesday following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

india Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 09:37 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Srinagar
Two unidentified terrorists were killed by security forces in Kashmir(ANI photo)
         

Two unidentified terrorists were killed by security forces in an encounter that broke out on Tuesday night in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation at Moachwah in Chadoora area of Budgam district around 7 pm on Tuesday following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter around 9 pm after militants opened fire at security forces positions.

Two terrorists were killed in the gunbattle, which lasted nearly four hours. The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists was being ascertained, the official said, adding preliminary investigation suggests that one of the slain ultras was a foreigner.

