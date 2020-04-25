e-paper
2 terrorists, their aide killed in J&K

2 terrorists, their aide killed in J&K

india Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
SRINAGAR/Jammu: Two terrorists and their associate were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipore on Saturday. The terrorists were reportedly inside an underground hideout in the forest area.

Police said security forces launched a joint operation in the Goripora forests in Awantipore early morning after they got an input about the presence of terrorists in the area. The ensuing gunfight led to the killing of two terrorists and their associate; all three of them inside a hideout.

Inspector general of police, Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar confirmed that two unidentified terrorists and an associate of theirs died in the gunfight. “Further searches are still underway,” he added.

Late Friday night, two terrorists who were responsible for the abduction of a policeman in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district were shot dead. This week, as many as ten terrorists were killed in south Kashmir in different encounters.

“Two unidentified terrorists abducted a policeman from his house at Shirpora, Yaripora ( Kulgam) in a car. Kulgam police shared information with Army and CRPF and formed several joint nakas. The car was intercepted at Herpora Yaripora,’’ a police spokesman said. “Two policemen got injured in the encounter,’’ he added.

Elsewhere, in Doda district, security forces on Saturday smashed a terrorist hideout and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Ghoriyan area.

“We recovered two AK rifles, two AK magazines, one Chinese pistol with one magazine and large quantity of ammunition. This is a serious blow to the terrorists operating in the region,” said a defence spokesman.

In Udhampur, panic gripped the people earlier as security forces laid a cordon and launched a search operation following inputs of some suspicious movement. Udhampur houses the Indian Army’s Northern Command. District police chief Rajeev Pandey said, “It was just a search operation. No shots were fired and no encounter took place...don’t believe in rumours.”

A senior official said an intelligence input about suspicious movement was received around 3.45 pm. “Police, army and the CRPF launched a search operation on specific input s. The operation was launched in “Gaide Da Talab” in the heart of Udhampur city. Drones were also used to locate the suspicious movement,” he said.

The operation was called off after a thorough search of the lanes and bylanes in the targeted area.

