e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 2 trucks collide head-on on Jabalpur-Nagpur Highway, drivers dead

2 trucks collide head-on on Jabalpur-Nagpur Highway, drivers dead

The fatal accident occurred in the Chhapara area of Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh.

india Updated: Aug 14, 2020 08:06 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Seoni
The trucks loaded with rice and mosambi (sweet lime) were coming from opposite directions when it engaged in a head-on collision.
The trucks loaded with rice and mosambi (sweet lime) were coming from opposite directions when it engaged in a head-on collision.(ANI Twitter)
         

Two persons were charred to death when two trucks caught fire in a head-on collision on the Jabalpur-Nagpur Highway in the Chhapara area of Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The trucks loaded with rice and mosambi (sweet lime) were coming from opposite directions when it engaged in a head-on collision. Both the drivers were charred to death and four more were injured, the police said.

Chhapara police station in-charge Nilesh Parteti said, “Two people charred to death, four others rushed to a hospital.”

Due to the collision, the truck carrying rice overturned after getting dragged for a few feet, Parteti added.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
SC to pronounce its verdict in Prashant Bhushan contempt case today
SC to pronounce its verdict in Prashant Bhushan contempt case today
Bipartisan resolution introduced in US senate China on aggression against India
Bipartisan resolution introduced in US senate China on aggression against India
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Daily Covid-19 tests inch closer to targeted 1 million mark
Daily Covid-19 tests inch closer to targeted 1 million mark
NGT approves penalties of up to Rs 1 lakh for causing noise pollution
NGT approves penalties of up to Rs 1 lakh for causing noise pollution
‘They were so confident’:Inzy narrates how Pak overcame odds to beat India
‘They were so confident’:Inzy narrates how Pak overcame odds to beat India
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In