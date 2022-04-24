Home / India News / 2 Ukrainians held in Assam members of international gang: Cops
india news

2 Ukrainians held in Assam members of international gang: Cops

  • According to the police, Trishchynskyi Volodymyr (39) and Nazari Vozniuk (21) were apprehended on board the Tripura Sundari Express at Badarpur railway station in Karimganj on Thursday night.
Two Ukrainians Trishchynskyi Volodymyr (39) and Nazari Vozniuk (21) were nabbed in Assam's Karimganj. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Two Ukrainians Trishchynskyi Volodymyr (39) and Nazari Vozniuk (21) were nabbed in Assam's Karimganj. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 12:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar

Two Ukrainian nationals, who were arrested in Assam’s Karimganj for travelling without documents, are members of an international criminal gang and they entered India illegally from Bangladesh, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Trishchynskyi Volodymyr (39) and Nazari Vozniuk (21) were apprehended on board the Tripura Sundari Express at Badarpur railway station in Karimganj on Thursday night.

An official from Government Railway Police (GRP) said the accused took help of a broker in crossing the India-Bangladesh international border through Akhaura near Agartala. The two were convicted by a Bangladeshi court for ATM frauds. They were arrested in June 2019 and released on bail in January 2021, police said. They were produced before a court in Karimganj (on Friday) and remanded to the GRP’s custody for seven days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam ukraine criminal grp + 2 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out